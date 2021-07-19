RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Refund your allowances in 24 hours or… - Kayayei President ‘threatens’ Lordina Mahama

Evans Annang

Hajia Adiza Zongo Panior, the leader of the Head Porters Association of Ghana (KAYAYOO) has called on former First Lady Lordina Mahama to refund all her allowances paid to her during her husband’s tenure.

According to her, failure to do will incur the wrath of her and her association.

Hajia Panior posits that the wife of former President John Dramani Mahama should follow the footsteps of successors and return her allowances.

Speaking on the issue on Accra-based radio station, Peace FM, with Odi Ahenekan Kwame Yeboah, the president of the Kayayo Association, Hajia Adiza Zongo Panior called on the former first lady, Lordina Mahama to refund all state monies and allowances paid her.

“Our issue is very short, we have given Lordina 24 hours to refund the money, that is what we want to tell her. Because Aunty Rebecca has done a lot for the country, she built a maternity ward in Kumasi and even at the Korle-bu hospital. She has done a lot.”

“We haven’t seen any infrastructure or project Lordina Mahama has done. So that money can even help. I want to plead with the government. You are entitled to payment when in power,” she said. “Lordina’s husband (Mahama) has said it. So anytime there is an issue you raise your voice, we are giving her 24 hours period. That money can be used for school feeding,” she stressed.

Wife of President Akufo-Addo, Rebecca Akufo-Addo refunded her allowances from 2017 after a public backlash on a proposed salary for spouses of heads of states.

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo submitted a cheque of GH¢ 899,000 which she took as allowances since January 2017 through the Consolidated Bank of Ghana, CBG.

The second lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia in a letter signed by Kwame Twum Esq, her senior aide, dated 13th July, 2021 reiterated the need to refund all state monies and allowances paid her since 2017.

