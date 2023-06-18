ADVERTISEMENT
Rejection of Bawumia to lead NPP reinforces the hate perception of Northerners - Bugri Naabu

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Daniel Bugri Naabu, former Northern Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated that should Veep Bawumia not win the flagbearership race to lead NPP come 2024 polls reinforce the hate perception of northerners in the party.

Northern regional Chairman of NPP, Bugri Naabu
According to him, it is only fair for northerners to be given a chance to continue the Dambo faction since the NPP traces its origin to the Danquah-Busia-Dumbo.

In an interview on Joy News, he said, “Nana Akufo-Addo has come to choose Mahamud Bawumia, he has also filed to be the flagbearer. If this time they don’t vote for him, the Akan reject voting, which means they hate northerners that is simple! They only say we are together by mouth but they don’t mean it! So we northerners are to learn since this time. How many northerners have become presidents? Nothing,”

“Now if Bawumia is rejected by the Ashantis it means we are not together….some of the MPs or former MPs have started saying that we northerners are good for Vice so they are insulting us.”

“So we don’t know how to become president but only vice? I don’t think it is the best. I’m appealing to everybody to have in mind that at the end of that day, Dr. Mahamud Bawumia will be voted.

Vice President Dr. Bawumia on Friday, June, 16 submitted his filed nomination forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries at the party headquarters in Asylum Down.

