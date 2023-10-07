Renowned Ghanaian personalities who passed away in 2023

Christian Atsu – Ghanaian Football Star

Pulse Ghana

Christian Atsu, a talented Ghanaian forward, tragically lost his life in a devastating 6.8 magnitude Turkish earthquake that struck the region killing thousands and several displaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghanaians woke up to the shock of the Ghanaian International player stuck under the rubble

He played for the Turkish club Hatayspor and had a remarkable international career, with over 60 appearances for Ghana.

He passed away at the age of 31 and was laid to rest in Ada in March 2023.

Akwaboah Senior – Veteran Ghanaian Singer-Songwriter

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwadwo Akwaboah, affectionately known as Akwaboah Senior (Snr.), father of Ghanaian singer Akwaboah Jnr. was a celebrated Ghanaian singer-songwriter and record producer renowned for his hit songs, including "Awerɛkyekyerɛ" and "Hini Me."

He passed away on May 16, 2023, and was laid to rest on September 30.

Cynthia Quarcoo – Legal Practitioner

Pulse Ghana

Cynthia Quarcoo, a prominent legal practitioner, passed away on June 21, 2023, after battling a long illness. She served as the CEO of Africa 1 Media, an agency specializing in talent and public relations for Ghanaian musicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

She represented numerous Ghanaian musicians and was known for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Sherry Ayittey - Former Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister

Pulse Ghana

Sherry Hanny Ayittey, a former minister of state for fisheries and aquaculture, passed away at the age of 75. She was a Ghanaian biochemist, politician, and women's activist.

Her sudden death followed a short-term illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Former Member of Parliament, Banatama

Pulse Ghana

Daniel Okyem Aboagye, a former Member of Parliament and CEO of 2M Express transport service passed away after a brief illness on September 23, 2023.

He served as a spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party, focusing on economic matters, and was a member of the Economic Committee during his time in parliament.

Kwadwo Boakye Gyan – Retired Major

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Retired Major Kwadwo Boakye Gyan passed away on August 30, 2023, after a brief illness. He gained prominence for his involvement in the 1979 uprising that led to the overthrow of the Supreme Military Council (SMC II) regime.

He later joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and served as the party's Parliamentary Candidate for the Jaman South Constituency in the 2012 elections.

Theresa Kufuor – Former First Lady

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Madam Theresa Kuffuor, Ghana's former First Lady (2001-2009), passed away on October 1, 2023.

During her tenure, she established the Mother to Child Community Development Foundation to promote child development and combat disease transmission from mothers to children.

E.T. Mensah – Former Youth and Sports Minister

Pulse Ghana

Enoch Teye Mensah, affectionately known as ET Mensah, passed away on October 2, 2023, while receiving treatment in a South African hospital and also served as Ghana's longest-serving Sports Minister under the Sixth Parliament and represented Ningo-Prampram as a Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also held the position of Minister of Employment and Social Welfare under the Atta Mills-led government.