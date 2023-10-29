He stated that the extensive and devastating destruction caused by the dam's spillage leaves no option other than for the government to include a compensation package in the 2024 budget, which is yet to be presented to Parliament.
Reparation for Akosombo Dam spillage victims inalienable – Ablakwa
Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has emphasized that providing compensation for the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage is a non-negotiable necessity.
"Compensation is non-negotiable, and we are uncompromising about that"
He also mentioned the urgency of addressing the resettlement of affected individuals, as many have been displaced and are living in temporary camps.
He expressed his expectation that the 2024 budget would include a line item for compensation, emphasizing the need to help those who have lost everything, including livelihoods and properties, to rebuild their lives.
Ablakwa also urged authorities to cordon off these homes and educate people not to rush back in an attempt to salvage their belongings, as it could have serious health consequences.
The Akosombo Dam spillage has caused widespread damage and displacement, and providing compensation and support for the affected communities is of paramount importance.
