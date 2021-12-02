RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Report: Krobo residents rejecting COVID-19 vaccine over fears that it’ll make them vote NPP in 2024

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the Manya Krobo District in the Eastern Region is regarded as one of the lowest in the country.

File photo

This, according to reports by Accra based Starr FM, is due to a widespread misconception about the vaccine in the district.

According to the District Health Director, Esther Dua Oyinka, some of the reasons noted for the high hesitancy in the district include the fact that there is misinformation that the ruling New Patriotic Party government wants to use the vaccine to change the minds of electorate in the district to vote for the NPP in 2024 and subsequent elections.

“Some of the rumours are that if you are a man and you take the vaccine you will become impotent which is a falsehood. Others are saying if you are a lady, you will cease menstruation and you cannot give birth any longer, others say if you take it you are going to die that it will push you to your early grave because you will experience some funny signs and symptoms in your body.”

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister

“Even some are saying it is the government that has put in certain things to make up for the vaccine to vaccinate them so that it will change their minds from voting for any other party except the sitting party,” she lamented.

The Health directorate estimated to vaccinate about fifty thousand, one hundred and four (50,104) people in the district by the end of this year, however, only 282 have fully been vaccinated since the inception of the vaccination exercise.

About 820 persons who took the first jab are however hesitating to take the second dose.

