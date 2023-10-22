Residents affected by Akosombo dam spillage ignored prior warnings – NADMO

Submitting on Citi News, George Ayisi, the Director of Communications explained that residents were caught off guard as previous warnings of a possible spillage in 2022 did not materialize. He emphasized that NADMO had conscientiously conducted awareness and sensitization efforts, including simulation exercises in May 2023, to prepare residents for the potential disaster.

Mr. Ayisi clarified that they had worked with the Volta River Authority (VRA) to create an emergency preparedness plan, which included the simulation exercises involving communities in the area. He pointed out that the warnings had been issued, but some residents didn't believe the spillage would actually occur because past warnings had not resulted in action.

He also noted that the warnings played a crucial role in preventing any fatalities following the spillage, and in some cases, NADMO had to intervene to ensure residents' safety, even if it meant forcibly moving them to safe havens.

ADVERTISEMENT

In summary, NADMO contends that they took measures to inform and prepare residents, but some residents did not take the warnings seriously until the spillage occurred.