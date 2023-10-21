Restoration of power from the Sogakope (BSP) may delay for months - ECG

The Sogakope BSP is expected to remain offline for several months, as the company anticipates it will not be operational for some time. Fortunately, the electricity supply from the Aflao BSP has somewhat alleviated the situation.

On the other hand, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is grappling with power shortages to maintain water supply to the flood-affected areas. The GWCL has resorted to rationing water to these areas based on the availability of power supply. In the meantime, GWCL is installing additional distribution lines to serve flood victims from Aflao.

Currently, the headworks at Agordome are supplying 5,500 cubic meters out of the total capacity of 7,570 cubic meters, resulting in a shortfall of 2,070 cubic meters, equivalent to 455,620 gallons.

ADVERTISEMENT