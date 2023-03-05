Review GH¢75,000 Hajj fare - Suhuyini calls

The legislator says considering the country's economic ailment, the new charges are colossal for the ordinary Muslim.

“I am disappointed at the fair that has been announced, it is simply unacceptable. Not only is it the highest in the sub-region so far, but how can we at this time, and in this economy peg the fair at GH¢ 75,000 in this economy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some people think this is luxury, but it is not, it is one of the 5 pillars of Islam which Muslims are mandated to observe.”