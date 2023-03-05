ADVERTISEMENT
Review GH¢75,000 Hajj fare - Suhuyini calls

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Alhassan Suhuyini, the member of Parliament for Tamale North, is calling on the government to review the cost of transporting Ghanaian Hajj pilgrimages to Mecca.

The Ghana Hajj Board has announced that prospective pilgrims to Mecca this year will pay $6,500, which converts to GH₵7,500 each.

The legislator says considering the country's economic ailment, the new charges are colossal for the ordinary Muslim.

“I am disappointed at the fair that has been announced, it is simply unacceptable. Not only is it the highest in the sub-region so far, but how can we at this time, and in this economy peg the fair at GH¢ 75,000 in this economy.”

“Some people think this is luxury, but it is not, it is one of the 5 pillars of Islam which Muslims are mandated to observe.”

He deduced that the astronomical charge as announced by the Ghana Hajj Board is the highest in the sub-region and will prevent some members of the Muslim community from honoring their religious obligations.

