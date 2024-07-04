Sack Prof. Attafuah as NIA boss – Staff petition Akufo-Addo

“The staff and union’s decision to petition your high office for the removal of Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah is grounded on unfair labour practices contrary to the labour laws and Human Resource Manual and Policy Framework for Ghana Public Services, violations of SSNIT law, poor corporate governance structure, selective and administrative injustice in the recruitment, placement and promotion of staff and lack of innovative ideas to manage the administration of the authority,” it stated.

ece-auto-gen

The division expressed concerns that Prof Attafuah’s continued tenure could lead to further harm and reputational damage to the authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His staff have absolutely lost trust in his administration and can no longer work with him in confidence. These coupled with infractions in the labour laws and SSNIT Acts are enough justifications for his immediate removal from the office without further delays,” it stated.

“We believe his removal from the office would restore confidence among the working staff and reignite the reputation of the authority,” it said.