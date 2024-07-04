ADVERTISEMENT
Sack Prof. Attafuah as NIA boss – Staff petition Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

The National Identification Authority (NIA) Division of the Public Services Workers Union, Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana, has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah from his position as Executive Secretary of the NIA.

In a petition dated 1 July, the division stated that this request reflects a Divisional Council decision, endorsed by nearly the entire staff of the NIA, calling for Prof. Attafuah’s removal. The petition was signed by 920 staff members of the authority.

“The staff and union’s decision to petition your high office for the removal of Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah is grounded on unfair labour practices contrary to the labour laws and Human Resource Manual and Policy Framework for Ghana Public Services, violations of SSNIT law, poor corporate governance structure, selective and administrative injustice in the recruitment, placement and promotion of staff and lack of innovative ideas to manage the administration of the authority,” it stated.

The division expressed concerns that Prof Attafuah’s continued tenure could lead to further harm and reputational damage to the authority.

“His staff have absolutely lost trust in his administration and can no longer work with him in confidence. These coupled with infractions in the labour laws and SSNIT Acts are enough justifications for his immediate removal from the office without further delays,” it stated.

“We believe his removal from the office would restore confidence among the working staff and reignite the reputation of the authority,” it said.

The division believes that Prof Attafuah’s dismissal would restore staff confidence and improve the authority’s reputation.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

