The man was picked up for locking up a police officer and personnel from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in his salon.

The arrest follows the attempt by the police officer and the ECG personnel to arrest him for an illegal power connection and also owing to the company to the tune of over GH¢7000 as a result of an earlier illegal power connection.

The acting General Manager of Public Relations and Communications for the Ashanti Strategic Business Unit of the ECG, Erasmus Kyere Baidoo, said on January 9, 2021, personnel from the ECG visited his salon, 'On Point Salon' at Amakom and detected that Asiamah tapped into a single-phase energy metre to connect power to his salon.

According to a report by the Daily Graphic, it was detected that he [Akwasi Asiamah] had consumed power illegally for a period of 12 months which amounted to GH¢7486.56, that is 6792 Kwh, and was accordingly billed.

Kyere Baidoo stated that after several unsuccessful attempts to get the salon operator to pay the bill, the personnel from the ECG, together with the police, visited his salon again on February 2, 2021, "only to discover that Mr Asiamah had illegally reconnected the salon from a nearby shop and was working".

Baidoo noted that the ECG officials and the police officer after noticing what was happening confronted the salon operator about his illegal act and threatened to arrest him as it was an offence.

"However, Mr. Asiamah who was angered by the attempt of the police and the personnel from ECG to arrest him got out of the salon and used two big padlocks to lock them in the salon and left the scene," he added.

When Asiamah locked up the place, he went to the Asokwa Police Station to report that some robbers had come to his shop to rob him and gave the number of the police CID, who was part of the team as a suspect.

"When the number was called, the officer identified himself and asked that Asiamah be detained.

"Asiamah was later transferred from the Asokwa Police Station to the Kumasi Central Police," Baidoo said.