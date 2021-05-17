‘Your wife is a woman’ – Sam George jabs Manasseh over comments on Australian High Commissioner

Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat, an angry Sam George said: “I warned him that I’ll beat him in this town.”

Sam George Pulse Ghana

When told that by the host that he can’t do that, the legislator responded: “Why can’t I do that? If he decides not to behave like a diplomat, I will treat him like a non-diplomat.

“Because a diplomat has signed up to respect the laws of Ghana. The laws of Ghana do not allow you to do homosexuality.”

Sam George’s threats were, however, condemned by Manasseh Azuri, who demanded that the MP apologised to the Australian High Commissioner.

But reacting to this, the outspoken legislator took a swipe at the investigative journalist, reminding him that his wife is a woman.

Pulse Ghana

“I consider you a friend and would urge you to know that when you do not have wisdom to add to an issue, silence is a better option,” Sam George wrote on Facebook.

“You want me to apologise to who? For what? What law are you quoting that I have broken? I am not a stooge who is afraid of the white man. Tell your friend that I said if he is a diplomat, he should respect the laws of our Country. Simple.

Pulse Ghana

“For someone who trumpets the fight against corruption, I would assume that you truly love our Country. What part of your culture support homosexuality? What part of your upbringing embraces that perversion? I would expect better judgement from you.