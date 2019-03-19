A number of qualified Ghanaian students are set to enjoy partial and full scholarships in two Indian Universities.

Health professionals are also set to receive training to improve their skills, while paediatric patients recommended for treatment abroad are to benefit from free health care in a leading Indian Teaching Hospital.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, H.E. Michael Aaron N. N. Oquaye (Jnr), made the announcement in New Delhi, India on Monday, 18th March, 2019 at an event organised by the Delhi Chapter of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GIPIO) in collaboration with the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP).

READ ALSO: Audio: I am tired of NPP; government begged me to ‘destroy’ Anas - Kennedy Agyapong

At a brief ceremony ahead of the programme; witnessed by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, H.E. Oquaye revealed that Parul University is offering two (2) full scholarships, catering for tuition and boarding, to qualified Ghanaian applicants, while Crescent University is offering 10 partial PhD scholarships to deserving students.

Also, the Ghana Health Service has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Yenupoya Teaching Hospital for the training of Ghanaian health workers and the provision of free health care for paediatric patients needing special care abroad. The training is for fellowship training in sub-specialities in Medicine and allied health health and Nursing to the level of BSc, MSc and PhD

H.E. Oquaye expressed the appreciation of the Ghana Government for the opportunity to give further training to qualified Ghanaians, saying it is a reflection of the deep bonds of friendship between Ghana and India.

On her part, Second Lady expressed her appreciation to the Universities and health institutions that offered the scholarships and free health services. She added that, people in positions of privilege should be guided by Martin Luther Kings Jr’s quote - “ Life’s most persistent and urgent question is;what are you doing for others”

READ ALSO: 2009-2019: How Ghana's Finance Ministers promised to fix the dollar rate

Mrs. Bawumia is in India with H.E Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, for the 14th CII Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Partnership Project.