Sammy Gyamfi congratulates Sammi Awuku as Director-General of NLA

Kojo Emmanuel

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated Sammi Awuku as the newly appointed Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

Sammy Gyamfi in a Twitter post said "Congratulations on your appointment as DG of NLA my Brother Sammi Awuku.

"More Grace, More Wins- For God and country."

The former National Youth Organiser of the NPP takes over from Kofi Osei Ameyaw who got retired by the president earlier this year.

Awuku, per the party's rules, must relinquish his position as National Organiser following his new appointment.

He served as Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and was twice elected Vice-Chair of the Young Democrats Union (IYDU), an international association of the youth wings of conservative parties across the world.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

