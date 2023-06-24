School feeding caterers abort strike

Speaking at a press conference, Mrs. Charlotte Ashiakie Asante, National President of the GSFP apologized for the inconveniences suffered over the period during which caterers were not working.

“We still stand by our earlier demand that the government would facilitate the necessary processes to still increase the amount from the proposed GH¢1.20 to GH¢3, considering the prevailing cost of items on the market,”

Mrs. Ashiakle requested that the gender ministry engaged with the caterers to bridge gaps within the program and also urged caterers to eschew putting out false information

“The National Executive would like to strongly admonish all caterers to henceforth desist from spreading falsehood and using the media for wrong purposes or as a tool to denigrate the program, instead of using dialogue and the acceptable rules of engagement,”