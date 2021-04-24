Video: See CCTV footage of how robbers invaded Momo shop at Bantama to steal GHc200,000

A CCTV footage of the incident shows two men storming the shop with a gun before ordering the vendor to surrender all his money.

The victim, Ivan Heathcote–Fumador, who is the C.E.O. Yaw Boakye Dankwah said he had withdrawn a sum of GHc241,000 for business operations on the said day.

“I am in the super-agent category so other agents come to me for money. The only money I had electronically for the day on my phone was 43 thousand cedis,” he lamented, as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

“So if I estimate the amount left plus the other backup funds I had in safe, they made away with almost 200 thousand cedis.”

“Ghana is not a good country to work in. Imagine that some robbers came to an open place like Bantama wielding arms and there was no police around nor anyone to help you out. These robbers made away with all the money I have worked my whole life to raise,” he added.