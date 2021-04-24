RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Video: See CCTV footage of how robbers invaded Momo shop at Bantama to steal GHc200,000

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Two armed robbers invaded a mobile money shop at Bantama in the Ashanti region to steal a whopping GHc200,000.

Video: See CCTV footage of how robbers invaded Momo shop at Bantama to steal GHc200,000
Video: See CCTV footage of how robbers invaded Momo shop at Bantama to steal GHc200,000 Pulse Ghana

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 21, 2020 at around 7:00pm when the vendor was preparing to close.

Recommended articles

A CCTV footage of the incident shows two men storming the shop with a gun before ordering the vendor to surrender all his money.

The victim, Ivan Heathcote–Fumador, who is the C.E.O. Yaw Boakye Dankwah said he had withdrawn a sum of GHc241,000 for business operations on the said day.

“I am in the super-agent category so other agents come to me for money. The only money I had electronically for the day on my phone was 43 thousand cedis,” he lamented, as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

“So if I estimate the amount left plus the other backup funds I had in safe, they made away with almost 200 thousand cedis.”

“Ghana is not a good country to work in. Imagine that some robbers came to an open place like Bantama wielding arms and there was no police around nor anyone to help you out. These robbers made away with all the money I have worked my whole life to raise,” he added.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Why are you rushing to get married?

Why are you rushing to get married? [Credit: BuzzFeed]