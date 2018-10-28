See the full list of winners at the 2017 GJA Awards

news

The 2017 Ghana Journalists Awards has been held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The event saw several journalists and media houses being awarded.

This year’s awards event was on the theme: “State of Investigative journalism: Boundaries of privacy and borders of the public interest.”

Below are the full list of winners

Journalist of the Year 2017 - Bernard Koku Avle (Citi FM)

Most Promising Journalist of the Year - Alice Aryitey (GhOne TV)

News Reporting (Print) - Severious Kale-Dery (Daily Graphic)

Best Sports Reporter (TV) - Saddick Adams (Atinka TV)

Features (Radio) - Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy FM)

Features (TV) - Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV)

Investigative Reporting - Stanley Nii Blewu (TV3)

Maritime - Grace Nana Esi Boateng (Oman FM)

Education - Peter Quao Adator (TV3)

News Reporting (Electronic) - Peter Quao Adator (TV3)

Domestic Tourism (Print) - Charles Andoh (The Mirror)

Features (Print) - Rebecca Quaicoe-Duho (Daily Graphic)

Environment (Electronic) - Portia Gabor (TV3)

Human Rights (Print) - Samuel Adadi Akapule (Ghanaian Times)

Sports Journalist (Radio) - Dan Kwaku Yeboah (Peace FM)

Best Newspaper - Daily Graphic

Best Radio Station - Peace FM

Human Rights (Child Protection - TV) - Ernest Manu (Joy Mews)

Human Rights (Child Protection- Radio) - Rebecca Ekpe (GBC Radio)

Best TV station - UTV

Best Layout & Designed Newspaper - Daily Graphic

Agriculture (Print) - Ama Amankwaah Baafi (Graphic Business)

Best Photojournalist - David Andoh (Myjoyonline)

Best Health Report (Radio) - Nana Yaa Konadu (Peace FM)

Best Health Report (Print) - Doreen Hammond (Daily Graphic)

Domestic Tourism (TV) - UTV

Oil and Gas - Moses Dotse Aklorbortu (Daily Graphic)

Best Digital Journalism - GNA

Small and Medium Enterprises - Christian Akorli (GNA)

Business Finance and Economic Reporting - Suleiman Mustapha (Daily Graphic)

Best Morning Show (Radio) - Citi FM Breakfast Show

Best Morning Show (TV) - Good Morning Ghana (Metro TV)

Best Report in Health (TV) - Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy News)

Best Rural (Electronic) - Joojo Cobinnah (Joy News)

Best Rural Reporting (Print) - David Kodjo-Asinesi

Mining (Print) - Gabriel Ahiabor (Daily Graphic)

Mining (Electronic) - Kwasi Anum

Sanitation and Hygiene - Caesar Abagali (GNA)

Best WASH - Justice Adoboe (Xinhua News Agency)

Best Programme (TV - Akan) - Di Asa (Atinka TV)

Best Development Journalism - Timothy Ngnenbe (Daily Graphic)

Best in Disability Reporting (Electronic) - Alice Aryitey (GhOne TV)

Best Development Journalism (Electronic) - Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman (GhOne)

Best HIV AIDS Reporter - Linda Tenya Ayettey (Daily Guide)

Best Transport and Road Safety - Severious Kale-Dery and Seth J. Bokpe (Daily Graphic)

Environment (Print) - Seth J. Bokpe (Daily Graphic)

Agriculture (Electronic) - Joseph Opoku Gakpo (Joy News)

Best Female Journalist - Jamila Akweley Okertchiri (Daily Guide)

Best Cartoonist - Akosua (Daily Guide)

Democracy and Peace Building - UTV

Best Crime and Court Reporting- Joyce Danso (GNA)

Disability (Print) - Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah (Daily Graphic)

Anti-Galamsey - Kojo Agyemang, Latif Iddrisu, Godwin Arthur, Stephen Kwaku Fosu, Timothy Ngnenbe, Joyce Gyekye.

Best Rural Radio Station

Ashanti- Hello FM

Greater Accra - Obonu

Brong Ahafo - Moonlight Radio

Eastern - Agoo FM

Western - West End Radio

Central - Radio Central

Upper West - Radio Wa

Northern - Zaa FM

Volta - Kekeli

Upper East -