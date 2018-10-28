See the full list of winners at the 2017 GJA Awards

This year’s awards event was on the theme: “State of Investigative journalism: Boundaries of privacy and borders of the public interest.”
The event saw several journalists and media houses being awarded.
This year’s awards event was on the theme: “State of Investigative journalism: Boundaries of privacy and borders of the public interest.”
Below are the full list of winners
Journalist of the Year 2017 - Bernard Koku Avle (Citi FM)
Most Promising Journalist of the Year - Alice Aryitey (GhOne TV)
News Reporting (Print) - Severious Kale-Dery (Daily Graphic)
Best Sports Reporter (TV) - Saddick Adams (Atinka TV)
Features (Radio) - Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy FM)
Features (TV) - Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV)
Investigative Reporting - Stanley Nii Blewu (TV3)
Maritime - Grace Nana Esi Boateng (Oman FM)
Education - Peter Quao Adator (TV3)
News Reporting (Electronic) - Peter Quao Adator (TV3)
Domestic Tourism (Print) - Charles Andoh (The Mirror)
Features (Print) - Rebecca Quaicoe-Duho (Daily Graphic)
Environment (Electronic) - Portia Gabor (TV3)
Human Rights (Print) - Samuel Adadi Akapule (Ghanaian Times)
Sports Journalist (Radio) - Dan Kwaku Yeboah (Peace FM)
Best Newspaper - Daily Graphic
Best Radio Station - Peace FM
Human Rights (Child Protection - TV) - Ernest Manu (Joy Mews)
Human Rights (Child Protection- Radio) - Rebecca Ekpe (GBC Radio)
Best TV station - UTV
Best Layout & Designed Newspaper - Daily Graphic
Agriculture (Print) - Ama Amankwaah Baafi (Graphic Business)
Best Photojournalist - David Andoh (Myjoyonline)
Best Health Report (Radio) - Nana Yaa Konadu (Peace FM)
Best Health Report (Print) - Doreen Hammond (Daily Graphic)
Domestic Tourism (TV) - UTV
Oil and Gas - Moses Dotse Aklorbortu (Daily Graphic)
Best Digital Journalism - GNA
Small and Medium Enterprises - Christian Akorli (GNA)
Business Finance and Economic Reporting - Suleiman Mustapha (Daily Graphic)
Best Morning Show (Radio) - Citi FM Breakfast Show
Best Morning Show (TV) - Good Morning Ghana (Metro TV)
Best Report in Health (TV) - Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy News)
Best Rural (Electronic) - Joojo Cobinnah (Joy News)
Best Rural Reporting (Print) - David Kodjo-Asinesi
Mining (Print) - Gabriel Ahiabor (Daily Graphic)
Mining (Electronic) - Kwasi Anum
Sanitation and Hygiene - Caesar Abagali (GNA)
Best WASH - Justice Adoboe (Xinhua News Agency)
Best Programme (TV - Akan) - Di Asa (Atinka TV)
Best Development Journalism - Timothy Ngnenbe (Daily Graphic)
Best in Disability Reporting (Electronic) - Alice Aryitey (GhOne TV)
Best Development Journalism (Electronic) - Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman (GhOne)
Best HIV AIDS Reporter - Linda Tenya Ayettey (Daily Guide)
Best Transport and Road Safety - Severious Kale-Dery and Seth J. Bokpe (Daily Graphic)
Environment (Print) - Seth J. Bokpe (Daily Graphic)
Agriculture (Electronic) - Joseph Opoku Gakpo (Joy News)
Best Female Journalist - Jamila Akweley Okertchiri (Daily Guide)
Best Cartoonist - Akosua (Daily Guide)
Democracy and Peace Building - UTV
Best Crime and Court Reporting- Joyce Danso (GNA)
Disability (Print) - Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah (Daily Graphic)
Anti-Galamsey - Kojo Agyemang, Latif Iddrisu, Godwin Arthur, Stephen Kwaku Fosu, Timothy Ngnenbe, Joyce Gyekye.
Best Rural Radio Station
Ashanti- Hello FM
Greater Accra - Obonu
Brong Ahafo - Moonlight Radio
Eastern - Agoo FM
Western - West End Radio
Central - Radio Central
Upper West - Radio Wa
Northern - Zaa FM
Volta - Kekeli
Upper East -