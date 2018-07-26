Pulse.com.gh logo
Sexy Dondon asks NPP's Obiri Boahen to come clean in JB 's murder


Daniel Asiedu alleged that Nana Obiri Boahen, knows about the death of the late MP and must speak before he is exposed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Daniel Asiedu is alleged to have murdered JB Danquah play

Daniel Asiedu is alleged to have murdered JB Danquah

(Facebook)

The prime suspect in the J.B Danquah-Adu murder case Daniel Asiedu also known as Sexy Dondon has called on the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP to come clean on the death of former legislator.

Daniel Asiedu alleged that Nana Obiri Boahen, knows about the death of the late MP and must speak before he is exposed.

Sexy Dondon said this on Thursday, 26 July 2018 during the trial at a district court presided over by Her Worship Ms Arit Nsemoh.

READ ALSO: School Feeding ‘illegally’ invested GHC 16m with Dalex, Cal Bank – Report

He told the court on Wednesday, June 21, 2018, that he was contracted by some people within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to kill the man who was a member of the same party.

He alleged that his contractors told him to indicts some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in case he was arrested.

The late J.B Danquah-Adu was murdered at his Shiashie residence on 9 February 2016. The hitman gained access to the MP’s bedroom by climbing a ladder.

