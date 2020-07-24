Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led a delegation of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to console with the grieving family amid strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Sir John died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after an illness.

Sir John's one week commemoration

He was 63-years-old.

Sir John recently lost a sister of his and went to perform the one-week rites at his hometown, Sakora Wonoo near Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

When he returned to Accra, he fell ill and was admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.