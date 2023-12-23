SML fights back against deceptive document allegations with legal action

In a statement released to the public on Friday, December 22, 2023, SML insists that the authentic contract spans a period of five (5) years, following proper approval under Section 40 of the Public Procurement Act, Act 663, 2003. The company expresses concern over the intentional attachment of the signed 5-year contract to a forged 10-year contract, suggesting that the media was aware of the actual duration but deliberately distorted facts.

Notably, SML singles out journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, accusing him of misrepresenting the contract's duration despite his knowledge of the truth. The company questions the motive behind merging the forged 10-year contract with the original 5-year signature page, deeming it a criminal offense and highly unethical.

In response to what SML calls reprehensible attempts to tarnish its reputation, the company says it is initiating legal action against entities within the Fourth Estate and any other party complicit in fabricating and circulating these deceptive documents. SML alleges that these attempts aim to undermine the Ghana Revenue Authority's audit of national resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, SML challenges Manasseh Azure Awuni to present concrete and unforged documents to support his claims, emphasizing its commitment to transparency and accountability. The company asserts its right to defend against baseless allegations and affirms its dedication to responsible resource stewardship.