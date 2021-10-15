Some top Ghanaian pastors are silent on LGBTQI issue because of visa – Foh-Amoaning alleges

He said since the legalization or otherwise of homosexual activities gained traction over a decade ago, some of them have not spoken on it publicly.

“Since we started this fight, what is surprising has been that some prominent men of God have been quiet about the issues.”

“Some pastors are even trained doctors but since the time of Prof. Mills they have not spoken on the issue.”

“They are selling the word of Jesus Christ and the anointing they have been given because of visa. All their fear is that they will be denied visas. It is very sad,” he added.

Meanwhile he commended the “traditional churches” such as the Pentecost Church of Ghana for standing up against LGBTQ+.

“The leaders of the traditional churches are speaking and that is reassuring,” he expressed.

In a recent interview, the NDC Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini disclosed that he was denied a visa by the Dutch Embassy.

The lawmaker said he was recently denied a visa to the Netherlands and the reasons given were very weird.

The two-term lawmaker’s revelation comes off recent allegations that some foreign missions are threatening lawmakers with visa denials over their insistence to pass an anti-LGBTQI bill.

The MP further said the reasons cited by the Embassy amount to disrespect to the Ghanaian State Officials and Diplomats.

“Beautiful family and deny me an entry visa on the basis that; there was insufficient evidence that I have significant social or economic ties to my country to prompt my return after my intended visit, could only have been deliberately taken to provoke me and also undermine Ghanaian state officials and diplomats,” the rejoinder had it.