According to him, the programmes rolled out as part of the policy have transformed Ghana’s agricultural foundations.

He further stated that the policy has been productive and has helped to bring abundant food in the various markets.

Akufo-Addo said this when he delivered his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) of his first term on Tuesday, January 4, 2021.

“Thanks to planting for food and jobs, food has been abundant in our markets,” he stated in Parliament.

“The excellently executed policy, for planting for food and jobs has laid the foundation for the agricultural transformation of our country.”

The President also described the seventh Parliament as the busiest and most productive in Ghana’s history.

He expressed his gratitude to the Members of Parliament (MPs) for their contributions towards the development of the country over the last four years.

“I'll like to say a special thank you to the members of this 7th parliament. I can say they have been the busiest and most productive parliament ever in the history of our country,” the President said.

Akufo-Addo also thanked Ghanaians for voting for him to secure a second term in office during the December 7 elections.