ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

SONA 2024: I take the blame for Ghana’s economic troubles – Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that as head of the government, he is solely responsible for the current economic distress.

Akufo-Addo
Akufo-Addo

He said the Ghanaian constitution puts the responsibility for economic management on the head of state.

Recommended articles

To that end, he said the president the buck stops with the president. He or she takes the blame for the challenges, he said while delivering the State of the Nation address in Parliament on Tuesday February 27.

He stressed that the president takes the blame for the challenges.

Relatedly, Hopeson Adorye, a former member of the NPP has said that the party would lose the 2024 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s last State of the Nation address, he said the party is heading into opposition at all costs.

"It is his last State of the Nation Address and it is this same State of the Nation Address that is taking them into opposition. So it is a handing over State of the Nation Address," he stated in an interview with Atinka TV.

"They cannot win the 2024 election no matter what," he emphasized.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to provide updates on various sectors including security, governance, education, health, infrastructure, and the fight against corruption.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana police patrol car

Ghana Police disavow controversial remarks on election security

Accra-Academy

ECG cuts power supply to Accra Academy over debt, teachers and students cry for help

NDC's IT Director alleges security threats in govt's 'Tap and Go' bus monitoring system

NDC's Deputy IT Director alleges security threats in govt's 'Tap n' Go' bus monitoring system

Clash between 2 SHSs leaves 1 person dead, 5 injured

Clash between 2 SHSs leaves 1 person dead, 5 injured