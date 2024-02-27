SONA 2024: I take the blame for Ghana’s economic troubles – Akufo-Addo

To that end, he said the president the buck stops with the president. He or she takes the blame for the challenges, he said while delivering the State of the Nation address in Parliament on Tuesday February 27.

Relatedly, Hopeson Adorye, a former member of the NPP has said that the party would lose the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s last State of the Nation address, he said the party is heading into opposition at all costs.

"It is his last State of the Nation Address and it is this same State of the Nation Address that is taking them into opposition. So it is a handing over State of the Nation Address," he stated in an interview with Atinka TV.

"They cannot win the 2024 election no matter what," he emphasized.