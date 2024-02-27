He said the Ghanaian constitution puts the responsibility for economic management on the head of state.
SONA 2024: I take the blame for Ghana’s economic troubles – Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that as head of the government, he is solely responsible for the current economic distress.
Recommended articles
To that end, he said the president the buck stops with the president. He or she takes the blame for the challenges, he said while delivering the State of the Nation address in Parliament on Tuesday February 27.
He stressed that the president takes the blame for the challenges.
Relatedly, Hopeson Adorye, a former member of the NPP has said that the party would lose the 2024 general elections.
Speaking on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s last State of the Nation address, he said the party is heading into opposition at all costs.
"It is his last State of the Nation Address and it is this same State of the Nation Address that is taking them into opposition. So it is a handing over State of the Nation Address," he stated in an interview with Atinka TV.
"They cannot win the 2024 election no matter what," he emphasized.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to provide updates on various sectors including security, governance, education, health, infrastructure, and the fight against corruption.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh