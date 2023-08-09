Special Prosecutor freezes dollar and cedi accounts of Cecilia Dapaah

Court documents reveal that the OSP has filed a motion to seize the funds discovered during the residence search.

Although the OSP holds the authority to administratively freeze accounts linked to a person of interest, court approval is necessary to prolong the action.

Relatedly, two more people have been apprehended in the case of the former Minister where some domestic staff stole a million dollars from her home in Accra.

During a hearing at the Accra Circuit Court presided over by Judge Afia Owusu Appiah on August 2, the case prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye, revealed that two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of valuable items and money from the residence of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband, Mr. Daniel Osei Kuffour.

Already, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei had been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing in relation to the case. Additionally, three others, Benjamin Sowah, Kwaku Botwe, and Malik Dauda, were facing charges of dishonestly receiving the alleged stolen money.