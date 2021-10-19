Spio-Garbrah sues Wontumi for calling him a thief; demands $10m compensation

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, a former Minister of Trade and Industry has sued the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Chairman Wontumi for defamation.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi
The former presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) alleges that Chairman Wontumi called him a thief on television programme.

According to the writ of summons, Mr. Wontumi (1st defendant), called the plaintiff a thief on a political show on a TV owned by him on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Mr, Wontumi said: “All that Inusah Fuseini is saying is that even him, Inusah Fuseini is a thief. If you mention Spio-Garbrah’s name he is a thief, Sylvester Mensah is a thief, Johsua Alabi is a thief, all their Presidential candidates are thieves so if John Mahama is a thief then let us allow him to continue stealing”.

“The Plaintiff says that the defamatory words were uttered, without caution by the defendant in a malicious manner with the intent to cause damage and injury to the plaintiff’s hard-earned global reputation.”

Ekow Spio Garbrah
The Plaintiff quantifies the value of his global reputation as being in excess of ten million dollars, hence the request for that amount as compensation.

“General damages equivalent to the global reputational value of the Plaintiff as quoted in paragraph 10 of the Statement of Claim.

It is not clear yet what specifically was being discussed during that TV show that elicited the supposed comments by Wontumi.

