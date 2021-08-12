Sputnik V Saga: Sheikh Al Maktoum refunds $2.8 million to Ghana

In a letter circulating in the media and sighted by Pulse Ghana, Sheikh Al Maktoum has stated that the money has been transferred into the coffers of the nation.

The agreement for the supply of Sputnik V vaccines with Sheikh Al Maktoum who acted as a middleman has generated controversy in Ghana. After presenting Ghana with 20,000 doses of the vaccine instead of the initially agreed doses of 300,000 for the first batch, the deal was subsequently terminated.

In a letter, the Health Minister who is under intense pressure to resign stated “By this letter, I also wish to formally request for the refund of the remaining amount for the non-supplied doses, which should be the total amount paid to your office, minus the amount due for the 20,000 doses you already supplied, in line with your earlier e-mail dated 25th July, 2021, in which it was affirmed that on the 13th April, 2021, funds were transferred into your accounts as fifty percent (50%) advance for the initial batch of 300,000 doses,” parts of the letter read.