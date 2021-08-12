RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Sputnik V Saga: Sheikh Al Maktoum refunds $2.8 million to Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang

Dubai based business man, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum has refunded $2.8 million to Ghana for his inability to deliver thousands of the Sputnik V vaccine to the country.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate
Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate

The Sheikh was called upon to refund the money to Ghana by the underfire Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu for breaching the contract signed.

Recommended articles

Mr. Agyeman-Manu was ordered by a ad-hoc Committee of Parliament to refund the money after he evaded parliamentary approval for the deal.

In a letter circulating in the media and sighted by Pulse Ghana, Sheikh Al Maktoum has stated that the money has been transferred into the coffers of the nation.

The agreement for the supply of Sputnik V vaccines with Sheikh Al Maktoum who acted as a middleman has generated controversy in Ghana. After presenting Ghana with 20,000 doses of the vaccine instead of the initially agreed doses of 300,000 for the first batch, the deal was subsequently terminated.

In a letter, the Health Minister who is under intense pressure to resign stated “By this letter, I also wish to formally request for the refund of the remaining amount for the non-supplied doses, which should be the total amount paid to your office, minus the amount due for the 20,000 doses you already supplied, in line with your earlier e-mail dated 25th July, 2021, in which it was affirmed that on the 13th April, 2021, funds were transferred into your accounts as fifty percent (50%) advance for the initial batch of 300,000 doses,” parts of the letter read.

READ SHEIKH AL MAKTOUM’S LETTER BELOW

Sheikh Al Maktoum’s letter
Sheikh Al Maktoum’s letter Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 robbers die in fire exchange with police at Shiashie [Video]

Gun fire exchange

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

Terrorists planning attack on Accra and other major African cities - NPC

Terrorists

‘All these properties in 4 years?’ Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit

Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit