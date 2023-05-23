St. Anne's Hospital disregarded notice to pay GH¢4.8 million debt — NEDCo

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, Kotoka said "Needing the power which is so critical to their operation, where they have challenges, they should have engaged us, but they didn't do that. And I heard them say that they owe GH¢4 million, they actually owe us GH¢4.8 million, and before we embarked on the disconnection, we made a public announcement that we were coming and said if you have any difficulty, you should take advantage of the notice before we get there."