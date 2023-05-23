St. Anne's Hospital disregarded notice to pay GH¢4.8 million debt — NEDCo

According to him, the Hospital disregarded the notice given to them under the jurisdiction of NEDCo and showed no commitment when a disconnection exercise was announced.
Maxwell Kotoka, the corporate communications manager for the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), has said the St. Anne's Hospital in Damongo made no attempt to pay the GH¢4.8 million debt owed to the power distribution company.
In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, Kotoka said "Needing the power which is so critical to their operation, where they have challenges, they should have engaged us, but they didn't do that. And I heard them say that they owe GH¢4 million, they actually owe us GH¢4.8 million, and before we embarked on the disconnection, we made a public announcement that we were coming and said if you have any difficulty, you should take advantage of the notice before we get there."
This comes after two babies died at the Hospital when the out-patient department (OPD), administration block, and laboratory were disconnected by NEDCo.
The two babies, the hospital management said died due to an inability to transfuse blood.
The three others are in critical condition at the hospital.
On May 4, 2023, the NEDCo disconnected parts of St Anne's Hospital from the national grid over non-payment of GH¢4.8 million debt owed the electricity company but NEDCo restored power to the hospital later after stakeholders in Damongo intervened.
