St Pauls Technical School matron wanted for attempt to smuggle out food items from school

Kojo Emmanuel

The matron of St Pauls Technical School in Akyem Kukurantumi in Abuakwa North Municipality, Eastern Region, who allegedly stole quantities of assorted food items belonging to the school, is wanted by the police.

It all happened on Sunday, May 30, 2021, when the students went on a rampage and impounded a taxi cab being used by the matron of the school to transport alleged stolen food from the kitchen.

The students, some of whom were armed with stones and sticks, surrounded the taxi with registration number AS 3074 -15 and deflated all four tyres after the matron, Madam Comfort, and the taxi driver absconded and abandoned the car.

Headmaster of the school, Benjamin Adjabeng lodged a formal complaint at the Akyem Kukurantumi Police station.

The police proceeded to the school to offload the alleged stolen food items made up of nine buckets of groundnut paste, one bag of millet, four boxes of tin tomatoes, three bags of rice, three bags of flour, two bags of sugar, and one large gallon of cooking oil.

According to reports, the nefarious activities of the matron had been causing food shortages in the school, making the students complain of insufficient meals.

An accomplice at the school's kitchen was arrested by the Police to assist the investigation.

However, the matron and the taxi driver are at large.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

