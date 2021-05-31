The students, some of whom were armed with stones and sticks, surrounded the taxi with registration number AS 3074 -15 and deflated all four tyres after the matron, Madam Comfort, and the taxi driver absconded and abandoned the car.

Headmaster of the school, Benjamin Adjabeng lodged a formal complaint at the Akyem Kukurantumi Police station.

The police proceeded to the school to offload the alleged stolen food items made up of nine buckets of groundnut paste, one bag of millet, four boxes of tin tomatoes, three bags of rice, three bags of flour, two bags of sugar, and one large gallon of cooking oil.

According to reports, the nefarious activities of the matron had been causing food shortages in the school, making the students complain of insufficient meals.

An accomplice at the school's kitchen was arrested by the Police to assist the investigation.