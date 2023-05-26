Stay off our chieftaincy issues – Teshie traditional rulers warn Henry Quartey

Speaking at well-attended press conference held at Teshie, the elders said Mr. Enoch Addo is in collaboration with some indigenes of Teshie to constitute another Traditional Council.

"Rumors circulating in town suggest that the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs Registrar, Enoch Addo, along with the Chieftaincy Ministry, are attempting to impose an unqualified person on the people of Teshie. While the Regional Minister's position is not certain, we mention his name because we know he has recognized the so-called Teshie Mantse due to a gazette. We would appreciate it if he responds in any appropriate manner to address these allegations," the statement from the chiefs said.

“In the case of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, they have been deceived into believing that they could establish a Traditional Council in Teshie and rumours have it that some officials from the Ministry have come to Teshie to inspect an abandoned building, specifically Harbin Restaurant in a bush and as we speak if we don’t protest against this issue, Teshie Traditional Council will be inaugurated for some people we can describe as mercenaries.”

Original Nii Martey Laryea I warned that if the proposed plan to establish a new Traditional Council goes ahead, there will be mayhem in Teshie.

“There are things going on in Teshie in regards to chieftaincy and those people perpetrating these things are saying they have the backing of the Regional Minister and the Registrar at the House of Chiefs. The Regional Minister said he is working with the one who has a gazette, however, there are different people holding gazettes in Teshie yet he is not working with them”, Nii Martey Laryea I said.

“We are calling on Henry Quartey to be fair in his dealings on this matter else the peace that has reigned in Teshie in the last few years will be lost. We don’t have a chief in Teshie, therefore, we will not sit for the government to impose someone on us”, he warned.