Step down and support Bawumia - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to NPP aspirants

He said the qualities, experience and leadership skills of Vice President Bawumia puts him ahead in the race.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu suggested that the other contestants should step down, since Dr Bawumia will carry majority of the votes.

He appealed to the other contestants to be mindful of their choice words in their campaign and after the election.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame in Kumasi said: " I am convinced and persuaded in my mind that next time, when the contest comes on, the least the man [Bawumia] can have is 75% nationwide."