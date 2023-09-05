He said all the aspirants have to step down and support the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party.
Step down and support Bawumia - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to NPP aspirants
The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has called on the aspirants contesting to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections to step down.
He said the qualities, experience and leadership skills of Vice President Bawumia puts him ahead in the race.
Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu suggested that the other contestants should step down, since Dr Bawumia will carry majority of the votes.
He appealed to the other contestants to be mindful of their choice words in their campaign and after the election.
Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame in Kumasi said: "I am convinced and persuaded in my mind that next time, when the contest comes on, the least the man [Bawumia] can have is 75% nationwide."
Reacting to Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's comment, Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team said it was wrong for the Majority Leader to openly declare his support for the Vice President, especially as he was a member of the NPP Executive Committee and National Council that stated clearly that no leader should openly endorse a candidate.
