ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Step down and support Bawumia - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to NPP aspirants

Evans Annang

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has called on the aspirants contesting to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections to step down.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu
Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

He said all the aspirants have to step down and support the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party.

Recommended articles

He said the qualities, experience and leadership skills of Vice President Bawumia puts him ahead in the race.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu suggested that the other contestants should step down, since Dr Bawumia will carry majority of the votes.

He appealed to the other contestants to be mindful of their choice words in their campaign and after the election.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame in Kumasi said: "I am convinced and persuaded in my mind that next time, when the contest comes on, the least the man [Bawumia] can have is 75% nationwide."

Reacting to Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's comment, Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team said it was wrong for the Majority Leader to openly declare his support for the Vice President, especially as he was a member of the NPP Executive Committee and National Council that stated clearly that no leader should openly endorse a candidate.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Road Works ONgoing

Accra-Tema motorway: Construction ongoing, take note of road diversions - Ministry of Road to motorist

COP George Alex Mensah

Dampare has stopped everyone from speaking - COP Alex Mensah

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster

Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster who slapped student relieved of his duties

Nana Appiah Mensah

Attorney General files 39 fresh charges against NAM1 at High Court