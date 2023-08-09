ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Stop begging — Wa West MP urges African leaders

Emmanuel Tornyi

Peter Lanchene Toobu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West has stated that in order for African nations to gain respect internationally and alter negative impressions of the continent, they must wean themselves off of "begging" the West.

Peter Lanchene Toobu
Peter Lanchene Toobu

To achieve shared ambitions, he recommended greater unity among Africans.

Recommended articles

He said "If Africans stop begging and start spending their money on the continent, we won’t need to beg for respect; we’ll get the respect we deserve, not the respect we need. Respect will come as a result...if we make it prosperous as it ought to be."

"Africans are tougher outside of Africa than inside. We must keep in mind that there is no such thing as Nigeria, Ghana, or Kenya to the outside world; we are just Africans. We are all responsible for one other’s fate as people," he said on Accra-based Original FM.

According to Peter Lanchene Toobu, the continent has the talent and resources necessary to make 'Africa work' but it also needs a coordinated political will.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below:

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accra-to-London-road-trip

Accra to London road expedition: Team of 13 Ghanaians embarks on 10,000km road trip to UK

Accra-to-London-road-trip

Accra to London expedition: Group finally arrive in London after days en route

Bekwai-MCE-daughter

Daughter of Bekwai MCE found dead

The embattled Cecilia Dapaah.

Widow of late brother of Cecilia Dapaah to sue over alleged stolen $800,000 [AUDIO]