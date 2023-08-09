Stop begging — Wa West MP urges African leaders

He said "If Africans stop begging and start spending their money on the continent, we won’t need to beg for respect; we’ll get the respect we deserve, not the respect we need. Respect will come as a result...if we make it prosperous as it ought to be."

"Africans are tougher outside of Africa than inside. We must keep in mind that there is no such thing as Nigeria, Ghana, or Kenya to the outside world; we are just Africans. We are all responsible for one other’s fate as people," he said on Accra-based Original FM.

According to Peter Lanchene Toobu, the continent has the talent and resources necessary to make 'Africa work' but it also needs a coordinated political will.

