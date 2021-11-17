Stop disgracing yourself on vote padding claims - Nana Akomea to Mahama

Nana Akomea admonished John Mahama to stop disgracing himself as all evidences prove nothing like 1 million votes for the President happened during the 2020 elections.

He noted that, during the 2020 Presidential elections, "President Akufo-Addo got 6,730,587. When you add all the NPP Parliamentary votes, it was 6,651,028. The difference between President Akufo-Addo's votes and the NPP Parliamentary votes is 79,559''.

"President Mahama got 6,213,182 million. When you add his Parliamentary candidates, they got 6,094,478. So, he got 118,000 more than his Parliamentary candidates. When you look at the total NPP Parliamentary candidates - the 6,651028 and the NDC's total Parliamentary candidates, NPP Parliamentary votes constituency by constituency is more than the NDC by 556,000 and look at Akufo-Addo's difference over the Parliamentary candidates . . . It corresponds. Therefore, if you say 1 million votes were thumbprinted for Akufo-Addo, then he should be getting closer to a million votes more than his Parliamentary candidates.''

"So, where from the 1 million?'' he questioned.

Pulse Ghana

Juxtaposing these facts, Nana Akomea further asked; ''If we're talking about ballot stuffing, between President Mahama and President Akufo-Addo, who should accuse the other?''

He cautioned Mr. Mahama to stop spewing what he believes are falsehoods about the President stressing, "he (Mahama) must stop it. He's disgracing himself. It cannot be supported. It's a big disgrace, so he should stop. The figures don't support it''.