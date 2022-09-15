RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Success depends on how well you mix your soup — Korba CEO tells youth

Emmanuel Tornyi

Using the analogy of soup preparation, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of interoperable platform Korba, Nelson Korshi Da Seglah, has explained that one can achieve success by making the best out of all situations.

Nelson Korshi Da Seglah

Just like every ingredient used for soup may not taste as good when consumed alone, the Korba CEO posits life's ups and downs, successes and good times accumulate into an individual's success.

In an interview on Accra-based YFM, he said, "Life is just like a well prepared and delicious soup. The tastiness of the soup is not just because of the tomatoes. Taking these ingredients individually will not taste as good but mixing them up gives us the taste we enjoy. Being successful is how you mix your soup. It can be bitter or sweet depending on how you mix it and that is the definition of success."

Urging the youth to chase their dreams without fear, he shared an Ewe saying his dad used to tell him, "a broken bicycle is better than walking."

To him, the youth can achieve success so far as they are able to identify what they want to do, prepare for it by understanding what it means to get it done, and then finally work to achieve that dream.

Nelson Korshi Da Seglah is a Ghanaian information systems engineer who founded Korba, an interoperable payment solution in 2014.

The former executive manager of UT Bank, a specialist in E-business, is using traditional marketing to offer his new product as a loyalty tool.

