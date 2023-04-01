She made this known in a message to a few friends as she pursues other interests.
Supt. Effia Tengey exits from Ghana Police Service
Superintendent Effia Tengey, former Accra Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service has exited the Service after 18 years of serving the nation.
“Please this is to inform you that I have formally exited from the Ghana Police Service after 18 years of active service,” she wrote.
“Permit me to use this medium to thank you all, l mean every one of you, for your immeasurable support during my appointment as Public Affairs Officer of this noble profession.
“We will definitely meet again hopefully in a different working environment.”
Effia Tengey was also in the Volta Regional Command as its Public Relations Officer (PRO) aside from serving the Accra Regional Command of the Service.
