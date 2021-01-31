At his funeral which was held on Saturday, several persons were seen holding kitchen stools while mourning him.

The deceased came under the spotlight three years ago after his sexual encounter with a girl believed to be one of his pupils got leaked on social media.

In the said viral video, the two were seen engaging in their sexual bout on a kitchen stool.

Mr. Sepey was subsequently sanctioned for sexual misconduct, while his appointment as headmaster terminated by the Ghana Education Service.

He is said to have died on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the age 44 after battling a short illness.

See the video from the funeral below: