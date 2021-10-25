Tamale chief lauds McDan for bringing dev't to the north

According to him, McDan who was enstooled as Gugba Naa has shown a lot of love for the region and Ghana as a whole.

In the light of these, he showered his blessings on McDan and asked for the peoples' support for him.

Speaking at a short ceremony to welcome the Chairman of McDan Group of Companies in the Region, the Chief stressed the need for him to continue to help the younger generation as always, adding that he is a "God sent" for the Nation.

Member of Parliament for Yendi, who is also the Board Chair of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Corporation, Hon. Farouk Mahama in a short statement, commended McDan for his good works and support for the people of the Northern Region.

He continued that "McDan has done a lot for the North and he is building billionaires in the region as well, so the chief and people at the North need to support him to succeed in developing the region including the additional ones."

Mc Dan after the short meeting with Dakpema then donated a double cabin Nissan pick up to help the good work of the Palace.

The McDan delegation also paid a visit to the Paramount Chief of the Tolon Traditional Area, Major (Retired) Sulemana Abubakari. Who also in his remarks he charged him not to fear by investing in the North?