Tamale 'sakawa king' Maxwell Peter named among top 30 online fraudsters

Maxwell Peter shows his wealth and extravagant lifestyle are not new to residents in Tamale.

In 2017, A federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee indicted him.

His name making it to the list of being among the top 30 online fraudsters, makes him one of the top fraudsters in West Africa.

A communication from the United States Department of Justice website read in part that "The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Tennessee is prosecuting numerous individuals in connection with an international fraud perpetrated, in part, through online dating websites. If you have sent or been asked to send money to or on behalf of the following, you may be a victim in this case."

On August 23, 2017, a federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee indicted Maxwell Peter, whose given name is Maxwell Atugba Abayeta, and others with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit computer fraud and aggravated identity theft, the report said

Also contained in the indictment was the allegation that a series of intrusions into the servers and email systems of a Memphis-based real estate company in June and July 2016 was perpetuated by various Africa-based co-conspirators committed, or caused them to be committed.

"Using sophisticated anonymization techniques, including the use of spoofed email addresses and Virtual Private Networks, the co-conspirators identified large financial transactions, initiated fraudulent email correspondence with relevant business parties and then redirected closing funds through a network of U.S.-based money mules to final destinations in Africa," the report said.