Tamale Teaching Hospital staff threaten strike over Kandahar attacks


The Kandahar Boys said under the watch of Dr. Alkolbila, the Tamale Teaching Hospital is deteriorating.

Staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) have threatened to strike over the incessant attacks on the hospital by pro-government vigilante group, Kandahar Boys.

Yesterday, members of the Kandahar Boys laid siege on the hospital and attacked the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Akolbila.

Dr Ken Osei Mensah, Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, said staff of the health post are unhappy at the development and want swift action taken against the youth.

“Staff of the hospital are agitating and have threatened to lay down their tools, but the CEO intervened and asked them to rescind their decision because of the effect it will have on patients,” he told Accra FM.

The Kandahar Boys said under the watch of Dr. Alkolbila, the Tamale Teaching Hospital is deteriorating.

They accused the CEO of adopting a habit of issuing threats to staff, engaging in procurement breaches and neglecting the purchase of key hospital consumables such as examination gloves, needles and syringes, among others.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, DSP Ussif Tanko, has said the police is on a manhunt for the suspects.

“We have received the video footage of the scene, and, so, we are liaising with some people to help identify the persons captured in the tape,” he said.

