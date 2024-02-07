On Tuesday, February 6, a team from the National Communications Authority (NCA) paid a visit to the radio station premises, ostensibly to enforce the shutdown due to the station's failure to renew its authorization license. The officers' insistence on a complete closure incited anger among some Agogo residents, prompting a demonstration to oppose the shutdown.
Tension in Agogo as NCA shuts down Salt FM
Agogo, situated in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region, is currently experiencing a tense atmosphere following the abrupt closure of Salt FM, triggering unrest among residents.
Tensions had already been brewing since Sunday, February 4, when Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the station owner, was barred from organizing a health walk in the community to announce his intention to run as an independent parliamentary candidate in the 2024 elections. Security personnel intervened, citing a violation of the Public Order Act, alleging that the organizers had not informed the police about the gathering and the planned procession through the streets.
The closure of Salt FM has intensified speculations and discussions in Agogo, with many viewing it as a deliberate attempt to thwart Frimpong's independent candidacy bid in the upcoming elections.
As of now, the station's management has not issued an official statement regarding the closure, leaving residents and observers in the community anxious and uncertain about the future of Salt FM.
