ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Tertiary education in Africa is on a downswing – Prof Aryeetey

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Professor Ernest Aryeetey, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, has expressed concern over the downswing in the quality of tertiary education on the African continent.

Prof Ernest Aryeetey
Prof Ernest Aryeetey

Speaking on Citi TV, he bemoaned the lack of attempts to resolve the challenges confronting tertiary education in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“We have a long way to go because there has been a lot of retrogression over the years in many of Africa’s universities,”

“There has been a lack of willingness to confront difficult challenges and this is found in universities across the African continent,” he added.

Prof. Aryeetey currently runs the African Research Universities Alliance which is a network of 16 of Africa’s flagship universities aimed at using the resources of universities that are doing well to improve struggling ones.

Among the major highlights of his tenure was facilitating the construction of the University of Ghana Medical Center which he describes as his proudest moment as Vice-Chancellor.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GES releases SHS/TVET placement

GES releases SHS placement; first-years to report to school on Feb 20

Security guards whisk away Ofori-Atta during confrontation with Barker-Vormawor

Security guards whisk away Ofori-Atta during confrontation with Barker-Vormawor

___4281586___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___4281586___2015___10___21___16___Ghana-Education-ServiceGES-Jobs-in-Ghana

GES finally releases SHS/TVET placement for 2022 BECE graduates

KuGISS GIRLS

Kumasi Girls SHS to launch 60th anniversary on March 18