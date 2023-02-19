Tertiary education in Africa is on a downswing – Prof Aryeetey

“We have a long way to go because there has been a lot of retrogression over the years in many of Africa’s universities,”

“There has been a lack of willingness to confront difficult challenges and this is found in universities across the African continent,” he added.

Prof. Aryeetey currently runs the African Research Universities Alliance which is a network of 16 of Africa’s flagship universities aimed at using the resources of universities that are doing well to improve struggling ones.