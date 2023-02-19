Speaking on Citi TV, he bemoaned the lack of attempts to resolve the challenges confronting tertiary education in Africa.
Tertiary education in Africa is on a downswing – Prof Aryeetey
Professor Ernest Aryeetey, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, has expressed concern over the downswing in the quality of tertiary education on the African continent.
“We have a long way to go because there has been a lot of retrogression over the years in many of Africa’s universities,”
“There has been a lack of willingness to confront difficult challenges and this is found in universities across the African continent,” he added.
Prof. Aryeetey currently runs the African Research Universities Alliance which is a network of 16 of Africa’s flagship universities aimed at using the resources of universities that are doing well to improve struggling ones.
Among the major highlights of his tenure was facilitating the construction of the University of Ghana Medical Center which he describes as his proudest moment as Vice-Chancellor.
