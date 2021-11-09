The gods of Kyebi will strike him down should Akufo-Addo ever say he’s not corrupt – Captain Smart

On his programme on Tuesday, November 9, Captain Smart said the gods of Kyebi will strike the President down should he ever declare himself as incorruptible.

“Nana you are corrupt. Nobody wants to tell you but I am telling you, my name is Blessed Godsbrain Smart, and I dare say you are corrupt. You see you no longer say you are not corrupt. I dare you to say it, even the gods in your hometown will strike you dead.”

“I dare you to say I Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not corrupt, the gods of Kyebi will strike you dead,” he stated.

Captain Smart also said the presidency of Nana Addo as the most deceptive in the history of Ghana’s fourth Republican dispensation.

Pulse Ghana

“You have deceived Ghanaians more than any government in the Fourth Republic. This particular government has been the most deceptive. Even Rawlings whose government was a military government did not do such, J. A. Kufuor did not do this, Prof. Mills also did not do same."

"When Mahama increased fuel prices on some few occasions you were all over the place raging, now you come to tell us you are performing,” he added.