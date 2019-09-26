Social media users have been making a mockery of the alleged coup plot by posting pictures of utensils, tools, and equipment such as cutlery sets, penknives, combs, toothpaste, hairbrushes, machetes, ladles, pliers, diapers, hacksaw blades, panties, screwdrivers among others to overthrow the president at the seat of government [Jubilee House].

However, an Accra High Court has charged the three men suspected to be plotting a coup against the presidency with conspiracy to manufacture firearms.

The three suspects, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palmdel, Ezor Kafui (a local weapon manufacturer) and Mr. Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC) were apprehended by a joint operation from the Defence Intelligence, CID and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

They were slapped with five charges including conspiracy to manufacture arms and ammunition without lawful authority and possession of explosives and firearms without lawful excuse.

Lawyers for the 3, however, opposed the application. A member of their legal team, Victor Adawudu questioned why the plea of his clients could not be taken since it appears the state had investigated the matter and decided to charge them. He also said it is the court that has the power to determine whether to keep them in custody or not. He insisted the accused persons are presumed innocent till proven guilty.

The Magistrate hearing the case Rosemond Dodua Agyiri said that the plea ought not to be taken because some of the charges were beyond her jurisdiction. She said she understood the need to investigate the matter but adviced prosecution to consider the charges closely by the next court date.

Here's how some Ghanaians reacted to the coup plot on social media.