ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Three die in gory George Walker Bush Highway accident

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Three people perished in an accident on the George Walker Bush Highway on Sunday, July 2, after a 23-seater Sprinter Bus with registration number GR-6046-21 carrying passengers from Ablekuma to Kasoa burst one of its back tires resulting in a fatal crash.

Accident
Accident

Several other passengers also sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash.

The vehicle which is said to have been speeding at the time of the crash, somersaulted three times on the George Walker Bush Highway around Awoshie Water Works.

According to eyewitness accounts, the police and ambulance have been at the scene to convey the deceased persons and injured to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle who almost fled the scene has been nabbed by the police, assisting with the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: CiTiNews

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Matilda Amissah-Arthur with husband

I advised my late husband many times to resign as Vice President — Matilda Amissah Arthur

Western Togoland

6 Western Togolanders jailed 26 years

Road construction

Watch video: Assin North road construction abandoned after by-election

Professor-Ransford-Gyampo

Gyakye Quayson’s win is not surprising - Gyampo