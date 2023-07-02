Several other passengers also sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash.
Three die in gory George Walker Bush Highway accident
Three people perished in an accident on the George Walker Bush Highway on Sunday, July 2, after a 23-seater Sprinter Bus with registration number GR-6046-21 carrying passengers from Ablekuma to Kasoa burst one of its back tires resulting in a fatal crash.
The vehicle which is said to have been speeding at the time of the crash, somersaulted three times on the George Walker Bush Highway around Awoshie Water Works.
According to eyewitness accounts, the police and ambulance have been at the scene to convey the deceased persons and injured to the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle who almost fled the scene has been nabbed by the police, assisting with the investigation.
Source: CiTiNews
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh