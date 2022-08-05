To err is human and I'm on my knees — Anyiodoho begs Atta Mills family for forgiveness

Speaking on Accra-based Angel FM on Friday, August 5, 2022, he asked the Head of the Atta Mills Family to pardon his errant ways.

He said: "To err is human, I’m on my knees and I’m asking for forgiveness from the Ekumfi Family and the Otuam Family."

Anyidoho explained that "the responsibilities were too many. If I didn't follow the due process, I'm sorry. They should forgive me."

Pulse Ghana

Earlier, the family of Atta Mills poured scorn on the activities of Koku Anyidoho.

The Ebusuapayin of the family and brother of the late President, Dr. Cadman Mills, said the family is therefore seeking legal advice to stop the activities of the Atta Mills Institute (AMI).

Dr. Cadman Mills at the J.E.A. Mills Commemorative lecture in Accra on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, said "The so-called Atta Mills Institute is unauthorized, it is also unsanctioned, unappreciated and it is most unwelcome."

Dr. Mills also accused Anyidoho of using the Atta Mills Institute to "sow divisions and insult elders", adding that "this is not what Fiifi [Atta Mills] stood for."

Family Head of the Atta Mills speaks

The Family Head of the Atta Mills, Kobina Biney, on his part admitted that the family is happy about the refurbishment of the Asomdwee park.

"Not that the cause of death is not important to us… One of his brothers said that he died of sickness but they have not shown us the autopsy report to back that claim.