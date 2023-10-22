Togbe Afede commiserates with Akosombo dam spillage-affected victims

During his visit on Saturday, October, 21 to some affected communities, he expressed his sympathy for the victims and emphasized the interconnectedness of all Ghanaians and the shared impact of such disasters on the region.

He described the situation as unfortunate, acknowledging the difficulties faced by those who woke up one day to find their property and homes lost to the flood. Togbe Afede emphasized that the disaster could have been avoided and expressed his deep empathy for the people enduring this hardship.

Togbe Afede XIV highlighted the prolonged nature of the flood and its disruptive effects on people's lives, including their jobs, schooling, and general well-being. He also called for support from Ghanaians in helping the affected individuals.

He pledged to contribute to the fund created by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area and the local chiefs to aid the victims, offering an initial cash donation of 100,000 to support the cause.