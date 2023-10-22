ADVERTISEMENT
Togbe Afede commiserates with Akosombo dam spillage-affected victims

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Togbe Afede XIV, the Paramount Chief of Asogli, has visited and commiserated with the victims affected by the devastating flood resulting from the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede's visit and support demonstrate a sense of community and solidarity in times of hardship and underline the importance of coming together to alleviate the suffering of those affected by such disasters.

During his visit on Saturday, October, 21 to some affected communities, he expressed his sympathy for the victims and emphasized the interconnectedness of all Ghanaians and the shared impact of such disasters on the region.

He described the situation as unfortunate, acknowledging the difficulties faced by those who woke up one day to find their property and homes lost to the flood. Togbe Afede emphasized that the disaster could have been avoided and expressed his deep empathy for the people enduring this hardship.

Togbe Afede XIV highlighted the prolonged nature of the flood and its disruptive effects on people's lives, including their jobs, schooling, and general well-being. He also called for support from Ghanaians in helping the affected individuals.

He pledged to contribute to the fund created by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area and the local chiefs to aid the victims, offering an initial cash donation of 100,000 to support the cause.

Additionally, he urged the Volta River Authority (VRA) to improve its monitoring of water flow into the dam and the spillways and called for compensation for the victims impacted by the flood.

