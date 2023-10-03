Ghana is more than ripe for a coup d’etat – Asiedu Nketia

He, however, pointed out that the country would not go on that trajectory because of the tolerance of Ghanaians.

“Ghana is more than ripe for a coup d’état but the only thing that is saving us is the tolerance of Ghanaians.

“If you look at our history, you will see that the things that have led to previous coup d’états in this country were even less than what is happening now. But the only thing that is saving us is the tolerance and our collective history,” he told Evans Mensah on Joy News.

ADVERTISEMENT

While acknowledging the steadfastness of the populace, Nketia cautioned against succumbing to the temptation of disruptive actions, which might offer temporary relief but could ultimately plunge the nation into an even deeper crisis.

Pulse Ghana

He emphasised that a coup d’état could potentially lead to new leaders who were equally intransigent, perpetuating a cycle of instability.

“There may be situations that you don’t like and you may be tempted to think that nowhere can be worse than where we are now, so let us disrupt. You’ll disrupt, you will have some relief, but the relief will be short-lived and the relief can lead you into another problem where the new leaders may equally be intransigent. So it will mean that you’ve not solved the problem and that knowledge by Ghanaians is what we’re hanging on to now.”