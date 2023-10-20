In a tweet on X by Asaase Radio, it said the lawyer for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 election petition died today.
Top Ghanaian lawyer Akoto Ampaw is dead
The death of Akoto Ampaw, one of Ghana’s top legal brains has been announced in Accra.
Known as ‘Che Che’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Mr. Ampaw was also part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Electoral Petition of 2013.
He is a partner of Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.
Lawyer Ampaw has an impeccable legacy in the legal fraternity especially championing human rights campaigns and fair justice.
He is a graduate of the University of Ghana, LL.B., 1973 and the Ghana School of Law, B.L., 1993.
More soon....
