Top Ghanaian lawyer Akoto Ampaw is dead

Known as ‘Che Che’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Mr. Ampaw was also part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Electoral Petition of 2013.

He is a partner of Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

Lawyer Ampaw has an impeccable legacy in the legal fraternity especially championing human rights campaigns and fair justice.

He is a graduate of the University of Ghana, LL.B., 1973 and the Ghana School of Law, B.L., 1993.