Angel Maxine vows to expose all gay politicians if anti-gay bill is passed

The transgender, Maxine Angel in response to the proposed legislation took to social media with documents, which she claims contain chats and incriminating information about some politicians who are practicing LGBTQ in the country.

She said "Pass the bill and I will show you your MPs who are LGBTQ persons. Do you think I have not seen gay politicians? All the MPs who have been texting people to get them boys to sleep with. All of the politicians who have been begging pimps to hook them up with boys. All your chats and conversations are here (points to a pile of documents). Pass the bill and I will expose your family members and children who are gay. All those queer celebrities, also cannot speak for themselves."

She, however, slammed Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George and other minority MPs, such as Alban Bagbin, for pushing the anti-gay bill.

"Sam George or whatever you call yourself, who do you think you are? Who the hell do you think you are? What are your achievements? What jobs have you created in Ghana? Even Prampram, you cannot fix it. How many jobs have you created in Prampram? You are being influenced by people to pass a bill that will affect you. Foh Amoaning, Alan Bagbin, Dela Sowah, Emamuel Bedzrah, Rockson Defeamekpor, Rita Adoley Sowah, Ntim Fordjour, Alhassan Suhuyini, Ellen Tosu, Ghanaians are disappointed in all these people. All these names I have mentioned, have brought nothing to their various constituencies. As for Alan Bagin, he is an old fool," she stated.

Maxine also chided the LGBTQ society in Ghana for what she described as their lukewarm attitude towards resisting the anti-gay bill and protecting their members.

"LGBTQ society in Ghana is always writing proposals. Proposals for what? This is the time to come out and fight. Don’t sit behind phones and tweet and text. This is why you receive funds from the donors. Come out and fight the community," she added.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill if passed would make identifying as gay, transgender or queer a crime punishable with a maximum prison sentence of five years.

However, Parliament would be expected to deliberate and vote on an impending bill that seeks to criminalise LGBTQ in Ghana.