Two transport unions to increase fares effective April 13

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and the Transport Operators of Ghana have jointly declared a rise in transportation fares, effective Saturday, April 13, 2024, in response to the recent surge in petroleum prices.

Trotro
Trotro

A statement issued on Monday, April 8, 2024, said they delineated the following adjustments: a 15% increase for short-distance or intracity transportation, a 20% increase for intercity or long-journey transportation, a 15% raise for taxi services, and a fare increment from GH¢10.00 to GH¢15.00 for short distance taxi hire services.

The decision stems from the noticeable absence of government intervention in reducing the prices of petrol, vehicle spare parts, and lubricants, despite ongoing economic challenges.

The unions said "Twenty (20) percent for intercity or long journey transport, 15 percent for taxi transport and an increment from GH¢10.00 to GH¢15.00 fare for short distance taxi hire services."

"Just as it may have been noted by most Ghanaians the government appears to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants. Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living conditions of transport owners and drivers," they stated.

Trotro
Trotro Pulse Ghana

They, therefore, urged Ghanaians to take note of the increment and cooperate with transport operators.

Read the full statement below:

Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana-C-DAG)/Transport Operators of Ghana

April 8, 2024

Joint Press Statement

NOTICE OF TRANSPORT FARE INCREMENT

A recent increment in the price of petrol has necessitated an upward adjustment in transport fares as follows.

1. 15 percent increment for short distance or intracity transport.

2. 20 percent for intercity or long-journey transport

3. 15 percent for taxi transport and

4. An increment from GHC 10.00 to GHC 15.00 fare for short-distance taxi hire services.

This increment shall take effect from Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Just as it may have been noted by most Ghanaians government appears to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants.

Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living conditions of transport owners and drivers.

We are therefore urging all Ghanaians to take note of the increment and cooperate with transport operators. Thank You.

……..End…….

Sgd.

Asonaba Nana Wiredu- Deputy Secretary, C-DAG

0540377307.

Paa Willie- National Chairman, C-DAG

0242971025.

Yaw Barimah- PRO- True Drivers Union

0554822565, 0500312104

David Agboado- P.R.O., C-DAG

0541063682.

Emmanuel Tornyi

