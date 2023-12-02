Dr. Apaak shared the collective grief of these farmers witnessing their hard work turn into a distressing scene of neglect and decay.
U/E: Farmers weep as bags of rice left to waste at Builsa
Bags of rice left to waste in Builsa have brought farmers to tears, and Member of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, lamented the frustration faced by some farmers in Builsa South in the Upper East Region.
Recommended articles
In his post, Dr. Apaak explained the unfortunate circumstances gripping Builsa, shedding light on the intricate challenges leading to the abandonment of rice bags. The renowned agricultural prowess of Builsa's farmers was overshadowed by logistical nightmares that proved insurmountable.
Despite appeals for assistance from local authorities and stakeholders, there seemed to be a disappointing lack of response. Regrettably, Farmline has failed to take delivery of the produce, exacerbating the dire situation.
Dr. Apaak's post not only acted as a call to action for Builsa but also sought broader recognition of the challenges confronting rural communities in their quest for sustenance and prosperity.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh