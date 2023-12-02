ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

U/E: Farmers weep as bags of rice left to waste at Builsa

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Bags of rice left to waste in Builsa have brought farmers to tears, and Member of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, lamented the frustration faced by some farmers in Builsa South in the Upper East Region.

Bags of rice left to waste in Builsa
Bags of rice left to waste in Builsa

Dr. Apaak shared the collective grief of these farmers witnessing their hard work turn into a distressing scene of neglect and decay.

Recommended articles

In his post, Dr. Apaak explained the unfortunate circumstances gripping Builsa, shedding light on the intricate challenges leading to the abandonment of rice bags. The renowned agricultural prowess of Builsa's farmers was overshadowed by logistical nightmares that proved insurmountable.

Despite appeals for assistance from local authorities and stakeholders, there seemed to be a disappointing lack of response. Regrettably, Farmline has failed to take delivery of the produce, exacerbating the dire situation.

Dr. Apaak's post not only acted as a call to action for Builsa but also sought broader recognition of the challenges confronting rural communities in their quest for sustenance and prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GES to reconsider first year reopening for SHS

GES to revise first-year reopening date for SHS

Charming homes built for Akosombo Dam spillage victims captured in lovely photos

Lovely homes built for Akosombo Dam spillage victims emerge [photos]

First year reopening for SHS still remain Dec 4

December 4, still remains reopening date for first-year SHS – Education Ministry

Parliament calls for reschedule of SHS freshmen reopen date to January

Revise SHS freshmen reopen date to January - Parliament to GES