Unemployment: Ghanaian youth have lost confidence — Akwetey

Kojo Emmanuel

The Executive Director of the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey has expressed concern over the increasing rate of youth unemployment in the country.

He said the youth of Ghana have lost confidence due to the rate of unemployment.

According to him, "The youth have lost confidence. This is not the youth of many years in the 50s and the 60s. The point I am making is that the system is not responding to their needs.

"Chapter 6 of the 1992 Constitution, the Directive Principle of State Policy clearly lays out the economics, social, cultural, education, jobs local government. If you compare how we have delivered the civil and political liberties you will see clearly that we haven’t done well in delivering the development objectives of democracy or dividends and the youth are feeling it, no jobs, no hope…you don't see what is being done to alleviate that."

"Certain programmes were announced by the government when it came in the first term. Where are they now in the second term? Give us the report and give them hope that something is changing.

"I do not think we are serving their needs, they have the potential to contribute a lot to the economy," he said in an interview on TV3.

He has urged the government to help the youth by providing them with the needed tools and equipment.

